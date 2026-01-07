US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law

The United States has welcomed the reform steps taken by the government of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, including the Cabinet’s approval of the draft financial gap law, describing them as a positive move toward restoring confidence in Lebanon’s economy.



In a statement, Washington said the measures would help rebuild the trust of international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, and support Lebanon’s economic recovery.



The reforms were also seen as an important step toward restoring confidence in the Lebanese banking sector and as positive progress that serves Lebanon’s long-term interests by helping to attract international investment.