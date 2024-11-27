News
MP Gebran Bassil congratulates Lebanese on ceasefire, emphasizes need for presidential election and rebuilding efforts
Lebanon News
2024-11-27 | 01:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Gebran Bassil congratulates Lebanese on ceasefire, emphasizes need for presidential election and rebuilding efforts
MP Gebran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, expressed in a post on his X account on Wednesday his congratulations to the Lebanese people following the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.
He highlighted the importance of this ceasefire as a step towards a permanent peace agreement, emphasizing that it should be achieved under Lebanon's full sovereignty.
Bassil further stressed the necessity of returning displaced citizens to their homes, calling it a critical priority in the post-ceasefire period.
He outlined the urgent need for Lebanon to elect a consensual president and form a new government that would focus on crucial reforms, reconstruction, and establishing a national defense strategy.
He concluded by reaffirming the importance of keeping Lebanon neutral in regional conflicts and political alignments to prevent the recurrence of violence and ensure the country's long-term stability.
Lebanon News
MP Gebran Bassil
Lebanon
Ceasefire
President
Election
Government
