MP Gebran Bassil congratulates Lebanese on ceasefire, emphasizes need for presidential election and rebuilding efforts

MP Gebran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, expressed in a post on his X account on Wednesday his congratulations to the Lebanese people following the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.



He highlighted the importance of this ceasefire as a step towards a permanent peace agreement, emphasizing that it should be achieved under Lebanon's full sovereignty.



Bassil further stressed the necessity of returning displaced citizens to their homes, calling it a critical priority in the post-ceasefire period.



He outlined the urgent need for Lebanon to elect a consensual president and form a new government that would focus on crucial reforms, reconstruction, and establishing a national defense strategy.



He concluded by reaffirming the importance of keeping Lebanon neutral in regional conflicts and political alignments to prevent the recurrence of violence and ensure the country's long-term stability.