MP Gebran Bassil congratulates Lebanese on ceasefire, emphasizes need for presidential election and rebuilding efforts

2024-11-27 | 01:35
MP Gebran Bassil congratulates Lebanese on ceasefire, emphasizes need for presidential election and rebuilding efforts
MP Gebran Bassil congratulates Lebanese on ceasefire, emphasizes need for presidential election and rebuilding efforts

MP Gebran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, expressed in a post on his X account on Wednesday his congratulations to the Lebanese people following the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. 

He highlighted the importance of this ceasefire as a step towards a permanent peace agreement, emphasizing that it should be achieved under Lebanon's full sovereignty.

Bassil further stressed the necessity of returning displaced citizens to their homes, calling it a critical priority in the post-ceasefire period. 

He outlined the urgent need for Lebanon to elect a consensual president and form a new government that would focus on crucial reforms, reconstruction, and establishing a national defense strategy.

He concluded by reaffirming the importance of keeping Lebanon neutral in regional conflicts and political alignments to prevent the recurrence of violence and ensure the country's long-term stability.

Lebanon News

MP Gebran Bassil

Lebanon

Ceasefire

President

Election

Government

Formerly boycotting ministers to join Cabinet meeting in show of national unity: LBCI sources
Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation
