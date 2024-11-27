Lebanese Army urges returnees to southern villages to avoid areas where Israeli forces are present

The Lebanese Army issued a statement urging citizens returning to southern border villages, particularly in the districts of Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Marjaayoun, to adhere to military unit directives and avoid areas where Israeli forces are present.



The statement emphasized that this precaution is essential to ensure public safety, warning that civilians could be at risk of being fired upon by hostile forces.



This statement comes after the Lebanese Army announced the reinforcement of their presence in the southern sector of the Litani River.