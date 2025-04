Macron marks 50 years since Lebanese civil war: Lebanon can move beyond 'wars of others'

On the 50th anniversary of the Lebanese civil war, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that Lebanon could today move beyond the "wars of others" and establish lasting peace and harmony under a strong and sovereign state.



In a statement posted on X, Macron paid tribute to the victims of the devastating conflict, honoring both those who lost their lives and those who remain missing or were forced to flee the country.



He emphasized that Lebanon now has the opportunity to break free from external conflicts and focus on building a future defined by peace.



Macron reaffirmed France's support for Lebanon and its people in moving forward on this path.