Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, claimed that his country's military attacked "Hezbollah's largest precision missiles production site."



In a post on X, he said that on Tuesday, Israeli Air Force fighter jets, directed by Military Intelligence, targeted "Hezbollah's largest underground precision missile production site" in the Janta area of the Bekaa.



"The facility, which extends 1.4 kilometers underground, was used to produce surface-to-surface missiles and various precision missile components. It also stored advanced weaponry intended for attacks against Israel," Adraee stated.



"In the hours leading up to the strike, jets conducted several air raids in the area, targeting Hezbollah operatives and destroying other infrastructure surrounding the facility," he added.



He alleged that among the targets was a "central training camp for Hezbollah's Radwan Force, where operatives were present. The camp hosted training and preparation activities aimed at executing a plan known as the 'occupation of the Galilee.'"

#عاجل جيش الدفاع هاجم موقع انتاج الصواريخ الدقيقة الأكبر لدى حزب الله



🔸أغارت طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو بتوجيه هيئة الاستخبارات يوم أمس في منطقة جنتا في البقاع على موقع انتاج مكونات الصواريخ الدقيقة الأكبر لدى حزب الله. في الموقع تحت الأرض والذي يمتد إلى مسافة 1.4 كيلومتر تم… pic.twitter.com/L0198W8362 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 27, 2024