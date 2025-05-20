Education Minister Karami condemns Israeli strike Near Mansouri school, urges protection of educational institutions

Education Minister Rima Karami condemned the Israeli strike that targeted a motorcycle near the public school in Mansouri, in the Tyre district of South Lebanon, which caused injuries in the area.



The Directorate of Basic Education at the ministry coordinated with the regional education office, issued instructions to close the school, and oversaw the process of handing students over to their families.



Minister Karami contacted the school principal and inquired about the safety of the students, teachers, and administrative staff following what she described as a brutal attack.



She called on the United Nations and influential countries around the world to "pressure Israel to stop its brutal assaults on innocent civilians and to spare schools and educational institutions from attacks that do not distinguish between a school, a street, or a home."