News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji: Aid and reconstruction contingent on weapon exclusivity in Lebanon — report
Lebanon News
10-04-2025 | 12:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji: Aid and reconstruction contingent on weapon exclusivity in Lebanon — report
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji confirmed that Lebanon was explicitly told no international aid or reconstruction will be granted until the issue of weapons exclusivity north and south of the Litani River is resolved.
He pointed out that the latest to relay this position to Lebanon was U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, who visited Beirut last weekend and met with a significant number of Lebanese officials.
In an interview with
Asharq Al-Awsat
, Youssef Rajji explained that the U.S. envoy emphasized that Lebanon currently has an "open window" for support, as the U.S. administration wants to help Lebanon liberate its land, rebuild, and revive its economy.
However, he said that there are expectations from Lebanon, including economic reforms, which are not only international and Arab demands but also domestic ones. Another key condition is the exclusivity of weapons.
Youssef Rajji further emphasized that no country should accept weapons outside of its institutional framework, noting that this is both an international and Lebanese demand, clearly expressed in the government’s policy statement and the president’s speech.
Regarding the timeline for achieving this exclusivity of weapons, he denied that Ortagus had mentioned a specific deadline.
He clarified that the U.S. envoy said it should happen as soon as possible. While she acknowledged progress in this area, she deemed it insufficient, urging faster and more significant steps.
Rajji also addressed the issue of how Lebanon will implement this "exclusivity of weapons," noting that there is a general principle that the state does not negotiate its internal sovereignty.
He stated that there must be a clear stance from the Lebanese government, along with a plan and mechanisms to ensure that weapons are confined solely to the state.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Youssef Rajji
Litani River
Morgan Ortagus
Next
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-10
FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan
Middle East News
2025-03-10
FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji to LBCI: US to increase military aid to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji to LBCI: US to increase military aid to Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-11
FM Youssef Rajji and French Ambassador discuss Lebanon's support, Syria, and recent diplomatic visits
Lebanon News
2025-03-11
FM Youssef Rajji and French Ambassador discuss Lebanon's support, Syria, and recent diplomatic visits
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji wraps up Paris visit, discusses Syria and Lebanon’s future with international leaders
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji wraps up Paris visit, discusses Syria and Lebanon’s future with international leaders
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Lebanon seeks resolution to pension law dispute for private school teachers
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Lebanon seeks resolution to pension law dispute for private school teachers
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon, IMF await crucial meetings: Will financial reform demands intensify before April 21?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon, IMF await crucial meetings: Will financial reform demands intensify before April 21?
0
Lebanon News
10:33
False threat messages spark panic in South Lebanon, authorities launch investigation
Lebanon News
10:33
False threat messages spark panic in South Lebanon, authorities launch investigation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:53
Rubio 'hopeful' US-Iran talks can 'lead to peace'
World News
13:53
Rubio 'hopeful' US-Iran talks can 'lead to peace'
0
Lebanon News
12:02
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji: Aid and reconstruction contingent on weapon exclusivity in Lebanon — report
Lebanon News
12:02
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji: Aid and reconstruction contingent on weapon exclusivity in Lebanon — report
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-16
Lebanese army says 23 soldiers injured in Beirut airport road protest crackdown: Statement
Lebanon News
2025-02-16
Lebanese army says 23 soldiers injured in Beirut airport road protest crackdown: Statement
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
PM Nawaf Salam receives invitation to Hezbollah leaders' funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
PM Nawaf Salam receives invitation to Hezbollah leaders' funeral
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities
2
Lebanon News
07:32
Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage
Lebanon News
07:32
Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage
3
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack
4
Lebanon Economy
05:05
Beirut Airport sees over 1.25 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025
Lebanon Economy
05:05
Beirut Airport sees over 1.25 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025
5
Lebanon News
08:23
UNIFIL denies reports of evacuations in South Lebanon, confirms ongoing support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
08:23
UNIFIL denies reports of evacuations in South Lebanon, confirms ongoing support for Lebanese Army
6
Lebanon News
04:46
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
Lebanon News
04:46
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
7
Lebanon News
04:53
MP Hassan Fadlallah denies allegations of arms smuggling through Beirut port
Lebanon News
04:53
MP Hassan Fadlallah denies allegations of arms smuggling through Beirut port
8
Lebanon News
10:12
Explosions heard off Zahrani coast caused by dynamite thrown into the sea
Lebanon News
10:12
Explosions heard off Zahrani coast caused by dynamite thrown into the sea
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More