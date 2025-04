Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji: Aid and reconstruction contingent on weapon exclusivity in Lebanon — report

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji confirmed that Lebanon was explicitly told no international aid or reconstruction will be granted until the issue of weapons exclusivity north and south of the Litani River is resolved.He pointed out that the latest to relay this position to Lebanon was U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, who visited Beirut last weekend and met with a significant number of Lebanese officials.In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat , Youssef Rajji explained that the U.S. envoy emphasized that Lebanon currently has an "open window" for support, as the U.S. administration wants to help Lebanon liberate its land, rebuild, and revive its economy.However, he said that there are expectations from Lebanon, including economic reforms, which are not only international and Arab demands but also domestic ones. Another key condition is the exclusivity of weapons.Youssef Rajji further emphasized that no country should accept weapons outside of its institutional framework, noting that this is both an international and Lebanese demand, clearly expressed in the government’s policy statement and the president’s speech.Regarding the timeline for achieving this exclusivity of weapons, he denied that Ortagus had mentioned a specific deadline.He clarified that the U.S. envoy said it should happen as soon as possible. While she acknowledged progress in this area, she deemed it insufficient, urging faster and more significant steps.Rajji also addressed the issue of how Lebanon will implement this "exclusivity of weapons," noting that there is a general principle that the state does not negotiate its internal sovereignty.He stated that there must be a clear stance from the Lebanese government, along with a plan and mechanisms to ensure that weapons are confined solely to the state.