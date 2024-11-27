News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hochstein confirms arrival of US team to oversee ceasefire implementation in Lebanon, urges Parliament to elect president
Lebanon News
2024-11-27 | 16:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hochstein confirms arrival of US team to oversee ceasefire implementation in Lebanon, urges Parliament to elect president
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein confirmed that an American team linked to the monitoring committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement will arrive in Beirut on Wednesday night to follow up on its implementation.
Hochstein stated that he had spoken with the French Vice President regarding the matter and asked whether France would be willing to join the committee and send representatives to Lebanon.
Addressing Lebanon’s internal situation, he emphasized the importance of convening the Lebanese Parliament to elect a new president, stressing that the international community expects lawmakers to fulfill this responsibility.
He stated there is no issue with any party, including Hezbollah, participating in the political process, affirming that Lebanon’s Shiite community is an integral part of the nation’s fabric, equal to other sects.
Hochstein noted that Gulf states distanced themselves from Lebanon not because of the recent conflict but due to two key factors: corruption and the presence of groups operating outside state authority.
He expressed hope that Lebanon could soon become a secure nation, which would encourage Gulf and Arab states to reinvest in its future.
Regarding the ceasefire agreement, Hochstein disclosed that Hezbollah had agreed to its terms, including withdrawing behind the Litani River, and must comply with this retreat.
He warned that any violations of the agreement would be addressed immediately.
Hochstein also referenced the 60-day timeframe given to the Lebanese army to prove its ability to take control of the situation.
On the ceasefire, Hochstein clarified during a Zoom meeting with a group of Lebanese individuals that the arrangement is not simply a 60-day truce but a sustainable agreement, which he hopes will be successfully implemented.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United States
Amos Hochstein
Ceasefire
Israel
Hezbollah
Next
Italian PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire in Lebanon
Iraq hails Lebanon ceasefire, urges halt to Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports
0
Lebanon News
03:37
Israeli attack injures two in Markaba; Merkava tank fires shell at Al-Wazzani, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
03:37
Israeli attack injures two in Markaba; Merkava tank fires shell at Al-Wazzani, South Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
01:25
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel
Lebanon News
01:25
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:48
Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel
Lebanon News
14:48
Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel
0
Lebanon News
03:37
Israeli attack injures two in Markaba; Merkava tank fires shell at Al-Wazzani, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
03:37
Israeli attack injures two in Markaba; Merkava tank fires shell at Al-Wazzani, South Lebanon: NNA
0
World News
02:34
Beijing says three nationals 'wrongfully imprisoned' in US now back in China
World News
02:34
Beijing says three nationals 'wrongfully imprisoned' in US now back in China
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:38
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
14:38
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:12
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
Lebanon News
14:12
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
2
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)
3
Lebanon News
10:21
Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:21
Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
09:38
Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces
Lebanon News
09:38
Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces
5
Lebanon News
14:48
Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel
Lebanon News
14:48
Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel
6
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
7
Lebanon News
10:44
Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12
Lebanon News
10:44
Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12
8
Lebanon News
15:43
Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
15:43
Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More