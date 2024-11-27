Hochstein confirms arrival of US team to oversee ceasefire implementation in Lebanon, urges Parliament to elect president

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein confirmed that an American team linked to the monitoring committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement will arrive in Beirut on Wednesday night to follow up on its implementation.



Hochstein stated that he had spoken with the French Vice President regarding the matter and asked whether France would be willing to join the committee and send representatives to Lebanon.



Addressing Lebanon’s internal situation, he emphasized the importance of convening the Lebanese Parliament to elect a new president, stressing that the international community expects lawmakers to fulfill this responsibility.



He stated there is no issue with any party, including Hezbollah, participating in the political process, affirming that Lebanon’s Shiite community is an integral part of the nation’s fabric, equal to other sects.



Hochstein noted that Gulf states distanced themselves from Lebanon not because of the recent conflict but due to two key factors: corruption and the presence of groups operating outside state authority.



He expressed hope that Lebanon could soon become a secure nation, which would encourage Gulf and Arab states to reinvest in its future.



Regarding the ceasefire agreement, Hochstein disclosed that Hezbollah had agreed to its terms, including withdrawing behind the Litani River, and must comply with this retreat.



He warned that any violations of the agreement would be addressed immediately.



Hochstein also referenced the 60-day timeframe given to the Lebanese army to prove its ability to take control of the situation.



On the ceasefire, Hochstein clarified during a Zoom meeting with a group of Lebanese individuals that the arrangement is not simply a 60-day truce but a sustainable agreement, which he hopes will be successfully implemented.