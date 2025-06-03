News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-06-2025 | 05:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'
United Nations' human rights chief Volker Turk said on Tuesday that "deadly attacks" on civilians around aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip constituted "a war crime."
"Deadly attacks on distraught civilians trying to access the paltry amounts of food aid in Gaza are unconscionable," Turk said. "Attacks directed against civilians constitute a grave breach of international law and a war crime."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Gaza
War
Volker Turk
Attacks
Next
Gaza rescuers say toll from Israeli fire in Rafah rises to 27
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for west of Gaza's Khan Yunis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30
Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth,' UN office says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30
Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth,' UN office says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-27
UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-27
UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
UN humanitarian agency says 'in discussions' with Israel on resuming Gaza aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
UN humanitarian agency says 'in discussions' with Israel on resuming Gaza aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08
Gaza rescuers say toll from Israeli fire in Rafah rises to 27
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08
Gaza rescuers say toll from Israeli fire in Rafah rises to 27
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:59
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for west of Gaza's Khan Yunis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:59
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for west of Gaza's Khan Yunis
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02
UN chief calls for 'independent' investigation after Gaza aid deaths
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02
UN chief calls for 'independent' investigation after Gaza aid deaths
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02
UK PM Starmer says situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the day'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02
UK PM Starmer says situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the day'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-25
Lebanon, World Bank agree on $200 million aid to expand poverty support program: Minister tells LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-25
Lebanon, World Bank agree on $200 million aid to expand poverty support program: Minister tells LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:38
UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:38
UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:33
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending
3
Lebanon Economy
09:54
Lebanon and IMF continue negotiations at Finance Ministry
Lebanon Economy
09:54
Lebanon and IMF continue negotiations at Finance Ministry
4
Lebanon News
04:33
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:33
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
12:27
MP Raad responds to PM Salam's remarks: We will share our view soon
Lebanon News
12:27
MP Raad responds to PM Salam's remarks: We will share our view soon
6
Lebanon News
05:09
In Beirut, Iran’s FM calls for ‘new chapter’ in ties during talks with Lebanese counterpart
Lebanon News
05:09
In Beirut, Iran’s FM calls for ‘new chapter’ in ties during talks with Lebanese counterpart
7
Lebanon News
04:49
President Joseph Aoun calls for bold digital transformation at tech forum
Lebanon News
04:49
President Joseph Aoun calls for bold digital transformation at tech forum
8
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More