UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'

03-06-2025 | 05:38
UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'
UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'

United Nations' human rights chief Volker Turk said on Tuesday that "deadly attacks" on civilians around aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip constituted "a war crime."

"Deadly attacks on distraught civilians trying to access the paltry amounts of food aid in Gaza are unconscionable," Turk said. "Attacks directed against civilians constitute a grave breach of international law and a war crime."

