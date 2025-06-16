First flight brings home Lebanese stranded in Sharm El Sheikh amid regional airspace closures

The first Romanian plane carrying Lebanese nationals stranded in Sharm El Sheikh arrived Monday morning at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport.



The passengers had been stuck due to recent security developments between Israel and Iran, which led to the closure of airspace in several countries and the suspension of regular airline services.



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, under the guidance and coordination of Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, followed up on the situation with the airline involved and the local tour operator in Lebanon.



The airline submitted an urgent request to the Directorate to approve the transport of the stranded passengers via a Romanian airline and to schedule flights to Beirut starting Monday.



Preliminary approvals were granted, and the company was instructed to begin the necessary procedures to ensure their transport.



Additional similar flights are expected to arrive throughout the day.