MP Bou Saab: Upcoming presidential election session will be decisive, optimism grows
Lebanon News
2024-11-28 | 06:10
MP Bou Saab: Upcoming presidential election session will be decisive, optimism grows
MP Elias Bou Saab stated that the upcoming session for the presidential election is likely to be decisive and serious, with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri granting a one-month period for consultations among the political factions.
Bou Saab highlighted the rising sense of optimism regarding the presidential election and emphasized that Thursday's legislative session was crucial, calling it a necessary correction for the extension that took place a year ago.
Lebanon News
MP Elias Bou Saab
President
Election
Optimism
Next
MP Melhem Khalaf says parliamentary session continues "non-state" approach
UNIFIL spokesperson tells LBCI: Peacekeepers continue to be deployed across their area of operations
Previous
