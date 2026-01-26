Death toll from landslide in Indonesia's West Java rises to 17

The death toll from a landslide that hit Indonesia's West Java province at the weekend rose to 17 on Monday, the country's disaster mitigation agency said, with dozens still missing.



The landslide that hit a residential area in the Bandung Barat region early on Saturday was triggered by heavy rains starting the day before, which the weather agency warned could continue in the province and several other regions for another week.



The impacted Pasir Langu village is located in a hilly area of the province about 100 km (60 miles) southeast of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta. More than 30 houses were buried by the landslide, the agency said.



At least 17 people have died, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari told Reuters on Monday, with 73 still missing.



Reuters