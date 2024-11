Israeli army issues urgent statement to South Lebanon residents: Movement restrictions announced

In a recent statement on Friday, Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, posted on X that residents of southern Lebanon are now under strict movement restrictions.



Adraee claimed, ''No movement or relocation south of the Litani River is allowed starting from 5:00 PM (17:00) today until 7:00 AM (07:00) tomorrow.''



He added, ''Individuals currently located south of the Litani River are instructed to remain in place for their safety.''



The spokesperson concluded, ''Compliance with these instructions is crucial to ensure personal safety.''