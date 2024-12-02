King Salman Relief Center launches second phase of assistance to Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-12-02 | 02:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
King Salman Relief Center launches second phase of assistance to Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
King Salman Relief Center launches second phase of assistance to Lebanon

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has initiated an airlift of 27 planes loaded with food, shelter supplies, medical aid, baby formula, personal care items, winter essentials, and blankets. 

This operation, coordinated with relevant Lebanese authorities, aims to distribute aid to displaced families in shelters across various regions of Lebanon, contributing to alleviating the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The center also plans to commence a second phase involving the launch and implementation of numerous food, shelter, and health projects designed to address the needs of affected families. 

These efforts will be carried out in collaboration with active international and U.N. humanitarian organizations and local community institutions in Lebanon.

This initiative is expected to provide critical support to over 1.6 million individuals, helping to ease the suffering of those affected and displaced within Lebanon.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center emphasizes the need to intensify efforts in ongoing humanitarian projects in Lebanon. 

This includes contributing to the preparation of medical centers to provide emergency services for displaced individuals as part of health projects the center has rehabilitated, covering part of the operational costs in Lebanon. 

Among the key facilities supported are the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, the Tripoli Governmental Hospital in northern Lebanon, and primary healthcare centers in the most needy areas of Lebanon.

The center also supports health and child programs across Lebanon in collaboration with several local and international specialized institutions, benefiting hundreds of thousands of Lebanese citizens and refugees. 

Additionally, the center is working to increase the production capacity of bakeries in regions with high numbers of displaced people and cover winter clothing needs for thousands of Lebanese families.

Lebanon News

King Salman Relief Center

Second Phase

Aid

Assistance

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Lebanese Army finds body of soldier killed in Israeli attack
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Arnoun, Nabatieh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Saudi Arabia continues aid distribution efforts for displaced families in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian aid to Lebanon for 15th consecutive day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Saudi Arabia sends 14th relief plane to Lebanon as part of ongoing humanitarian aid effort

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

Saudi Arabia delivers medical, food aid to Lebanon amid crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Speaker Berri calls on committee overseeing ceasefire implementation to act on halting Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

FM Bou Habib meets Saudi counterpart in Cairo, expresses gratitude for Kingdom's aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Israeli drone kills member of Nabatieh Regional Directorate Sergeant Mahdi Khreis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-01

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi praises Lebanon-Israel ceasefire and calls for lasting peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13

Israel’s stance on Hezbollah fuels leadership divisions amid critical Lebanon war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Israeli drone kills member of Nabatieh Regional Directorate Sergeant Mahdi Khreis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab, Middle Eastern affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Former Shin Bet Chief says Netanyahu government's instructions to military 'unethical,' could lead to international criminal prosecution

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Amid ceasefire breaches, Israeli incursions and roadblocks strain lives in southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:20

Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More