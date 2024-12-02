News
King Salman Relief Center launches second phase of assistance to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-02 | 02:58
King Salman Relief Center launches second phase of assistance to Lebanon
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has initiated an airlift of 27 planes loaded with food, shelter supplies, medical aid, baby formula, personal care items, winter essentials, and blankets.
This operation, coordinated with relevant Lebanese authorities, aims to distribute aid to displaced families in shelters across various regions of Lebanon, contributing to alleviating the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
The center also plans to commence a second phase involving the launch and implementation of numerous food, shelter, and health projects designed to address the needs of affected families.
These efforts will be carried out in collaboration with active international and U.N. humanitarian organizations and local community institutions in Lebanon.
This initiative is expected to provide critical support to over 1.6 million individuals, helping to ease the suffering of those affected and displaced within Lebanon.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center emphasizes the need to intensify efforts in ongoing humanitarian projects in Lebanon.
This includes contributing to the preparation of medical centers to provide emergency services for displaced individuals as part of health projects the center has rehabilitated, covering part of the operational costs in Lebanon.
Among the key facilities supported are the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, the Tripoli Governmental Hospital in northern Lebanon, and primary healthcare centers in the most needy areas of Lebanon.
The center also supports health and child programs across Lebanon in collaboration with several local and international specialized institutions, benefiting hundreds of thousands of Lebanese citizens and refugees.
Additionally, the center is working to increase the production capacity of bakeries in regions with high numbers of displaced people and cover winter clothing needs for thousands of Lebanese families.
