Speaker Berri calls on committee overseeing ceasefire implementation to act on halting Israeli violations

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stated that the actions of Israeli occupation forces, including demolishing homes in Lebanese border villages near occupied Palestine, constitute blatant violations of the ceasefire agreement declared at 4:00 a.m. on November 27, 2024, which Lebanon has committed to.



He added that continued airstrikes targeting deep into Lebanese territories, resulting in casualties, including in recent incidents in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali in Hermel and Jdeidet Marjayoun in South Lebanon, further underscore these violations.





Berri questioned the technical committee's role in monitoring the implementation of this agreement, highlighting that while Lebanon and Hezbollah have fully adhered to their commitments, Israeli breaches have exceeded 54 violations.



He stressed that the committee must urgently fulfill its mandate to ensure Israel halts its violations and withdraws from occupied Lebanese territories before any further actions.