Hamas says ready to 'immediately' hold round of Gaza truce talks

Hamas said on Sunday it was ready to "immediately" hold a fresh round of negotiations for a truce in Gaza after recent talks appeared to hit a dead end.



"The movement affirms its readiness to immediately begin a round of indirect negotiations to reach an agreement on the points of contention," Hamas said in a statement after mediators Qatar and Egypt said they would intensify their efforts for a truce in the war-battered Gaza Strip.



AFP