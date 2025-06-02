Hamas says ready to 'immediately' hold round of Gaza truce talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-06-2025 | 02:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says ready to &#39;immediately&#39; hold round of Gaza truce talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says ready to 'immediately' hold round of Gaza truce talks

Hamas said on Sunday it was ready to "immediately" hold a fresh round of negotiations for a truce in Gaza after recent talks appeared to hit a dead end.

"The movement affirms its readiness to immediately begin a round of indirect negotiations to reach an agreement on the points of contention," Hamas said in a statement after mediators Qatar and Egypt said they would intensify their efforts for a truce in the war-battered Gaza Strip.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Truce

Qatar

Egypt

As Gaza assault widens, criticism mounts in Israel over stalled deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-22

Hamas official says delegation heading to Egypt to discuss 'new ideas' for Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-12

Hamas official says delegation to reach Cairo Saturday for Gaza truce talks

LBCI
World News
2025-05-23

Latest round of Iran nuclear talks 'constructive,' senior US official says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-11

Iran says concluded 'difficult' round of nuclear talks with US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

As Gaza assault widens, criticism mounts in Israel over stalled deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34

Qatar, Egypt say will intensify efforts to resume Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:28

Israel's army says 'did not fire at civilians' at or near Gaza aid center

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:46

UNRWA head says Gaza 'aid distribution has become a death trap'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-15

Iran Guards say military capabilities 'red lines' in US talks

LBCI
World News
2025-05-01

Global health funding faces 'greatest disruption' in memory, says WHO director

LBCI
World News
05:25

Ukraine ready to take 'big steps towards peace:' AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-28

Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Lebanese army raids drug manufacturing sites, arrests suspects

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israeli military claims strike killed Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Amid security risks, south Lebanon's farmers face uncertainty as agriculture ministry pushes to revive farming

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanon announces school holiday for Eid al-Adha from June 6 to 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Years of support on the line: President Aoun’s visit to Iraq deepens ties, thanks Baghdad for vital help

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Iraq’s PM urges full implementation of UN Resolution 1701 after meeting President Aoun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More