Israeli forces block Meiss El Jabal–Chaqra main road in South Lebanon

The National News Agency (NNA) reported Monday that Israeli forces blocked the Meiss El Jabal–Chaqra main road in the Doubieh area in South Lebanon. Troops and vehicles excavated and erected dirt mounds across the road before retreating to the town's hills.



A UNIFIL unit, consisting of five vehicles and a bulldozer, attempted to reopen the road, but no official statement has been issued regarding their progress.



Additionally, Israeli forces, including foot soldiers supported by tanks, bulldozers, and military vehicles, were seen advancing toward the western outskirts of the town of Houla. Their objective appeared to be blocking the main road connecting the town to the Wadi Al-Slouqi area.