Lebanon's Health Minister says war death toll at 4,047

2024-12-04 | 05:46
Lebanon&#39;s Health Minister says war death toll at 4,047
Lebanon's Health Minister says war death toll at 4,047

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad on Wednesday said the toll in more than a year of war between Israel and Hezbollah had reached 4,047 killed, most of them since September.

"Until now... we have recorded 4,047 dead and 16,638 wounded," Abiad told reporters a week after a ceasefire took effect. Most of the deaths occurred after September 15, he said, adding that "we believe the real number may be higher" due to unrecorded deaths.

AFP

