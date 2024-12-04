Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad on Wednesday said the toll in more than a year of war between Israel and Hezbollah had reached 4,047 killed, most of them since September.



"Until now... we have recorded 4,047 dead and 16,638 wounded," Abiad told reporters a week after a ceasefire took effect. Most of the deaths occurred after September 15, he said, adding that "we believe the real number may be higher" due to unrecorded deaths.



AFP