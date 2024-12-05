Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson

On Thursday, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee notified residents of Lebanon that "until further notice," they are prohibited from traveling south to the following villages and their surrounding areas: Shebaa, Habbariyeh, Marjaayoun, Arnoun, Yohmor, Qantara, Chaqra, Baraachit, Yater, and Mansouri.



"The Israeli army does not intend to target you; therefore, you are prohibited from returning to your homes from this line southward until further notice," he claimed in a post on X.



He added that "anyone traveling south of this line is putting themselves in danger."



Additionally, Adraee warned residents to refrain from returning to the following villages:



Dhayra, Taybeh, At Tiri, Naqoura, Abou Chach, Ebel El Saqi, Biyyadah, Jebbayn, Khraibeh, Khiam, Kharbeh, Matmoura, al-Mari, Odaisseh, Qlayaa, Oum Touteh, Slaiyeb, Arnoun, Bint Jbeil, Beit Lif, Blida, Bani Haiyyan, al-Boustan, Ain Arab Marjaayoun, Dibbine, Debaal, Deir Mimas, Deir Seryan, Houla, Halta, Hanine, Tayr Harfa, Yohmor, Yaroun, Yarin, Kfarhamam, Kfarkela, Kfarchouba, Zalloutiyeh, Mhaibib, Mays al-Jabal, Mesat, Marjaayoun, Marwahin, Maroun El Ras, Markaba, Aadchit El Qsair, Ain Ebel, Ainata, Aita al-Shaab, Aitaroun, Alma al-Shaab, Aarab El Louaizeh, Qouzah, Rab El Thalathine, Ramyeh, Rmeish, Rachaya Al Foukhar, Shebaa, Chihine, Chamaa, Tallouseh.

#عاجل 🔴سكان لبنان, أذكركم انه حتى إشعار آخر يحظر عليكم الانتقال جنوبًا إلى خط القرى التالية ومحيطها: شبعا، الهبارية، مرجعيون، أرنون، يحمر، القنطرة، شقرا، برعشيت، ياطر، المنصوري

⭕️جيش الدفاع لا ينوي استهدافكم ولذلك يحظر عليكم في هذه المرحلة العودة إلى بيوتكم من هذا الخط جنوبًا… pic.twitter.com/6oB58ENoD2 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 5, 2024