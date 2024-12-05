MP Yassin Yassin confirms to LBCI his participation in January 9 parliamentary session

Lebanon News
2024-12-05 | 09:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Yassin Yassin confirms to LBCI his participation in January 9 parliamentary session
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Yassin Yassin confirms to LBCI his participation in January 9 parliamentary session

MP Yassin Yassin confirmed his attendance at the January 9 parliamentary session, emphasizing the importance of institutional work beginning with filling leadership vacancies.  

Speaking to LBCI, Yassin highlighted the pressing need to elect a president, affirming that there is intent within the parliament to proceed with this critical step.  

He criticized major political factions for consistently obstructing the quorum, delaying the presidential election process.  

Yassin described the current phase as transitional: "From this stage, we lay the foundation for a strong and just state."

Lebanon News

MP

Yassin Yassin

LBCI

Participation

Parliamentary

Session

LBCI Next
US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

MP Melhem Khalaf says parliamentary session continues "non-state" approach

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

MP Elias Bou Saab says presidential election session remains scheduled for January 9 until president is elected

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

MP Said El Asmar tells LBCI: We insist on holding presidential elections, it is important that the quorum is not disrupted

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese FM discusses ceasefire with Canadian and Australian ambassadors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-20

Hezbollah's Naval Capabilities: A Strategic Overview from the July 2006 War to Present

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-16

Iran's president says direct talks with US possible if it abandons its hostility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanon's daily toll report: 3,645 killed and 15,355 wounded since start of hostilities

LBCI
World News
07:05

Blinken denounces repression in Georgia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:34

Photojournalist Christina Assi among BBC’s 100 Women 2024, honored for resilience after injury in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:17

Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More