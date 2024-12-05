News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Yassin Yassin confirms to LBCI his participation in January 9 parliamentary session
Lebanon News
2024-12-05 | 09:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Yassin Yassin confirms to LBCI his participation in January 9 parliamentary session
MP Yassin Yassin confirmed his attendance at the January 9 parliamentary session, emphasizing the importance of institutional work beginning with filling leadership vacancies.
Speaking to LBCI, Yassin highlighted the pressing need to elect a president, affirming that there is intent within the parliament to proceed with this critical step.
He criticized major political factions for consistently obstructing the quorum, delaying the presidential election process.
Yassin described the current phase as transitional: "From this stage, we lay the foundation for a strong and just state."
Lebanon News
MP
Yassin Yassin
LBCI
Participation
Parliamentary
Session
Next
US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
MP Melhem Khalaf says parliamentary session continues "non-state" approach
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
MP Melhem Khalaf says parliamentary session continues "non-state" approach
0
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
MP Elias Bou Saab says presidential election session remains scheduled for January 9 until president is elected
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
MP Elias Bou Saab says presidential election session remains scheduled for January 9 until president is elected
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
MP Said El Asmar tells LBCI: We insist on holding presidential elections, it is important that the quorum is not disrupted
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
MP Said El Asmar tells LBCI: We insist on holding presidential elections, it is important that the quorum is not disrupted
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
0
Lebanon News
11:30
Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement
Lebanon News
11:30
Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Lebanese FM discusses ceasefire with Canadian and Australian ambassadors
Lebanon News
09:15
Lebanese FM discusses ceasefire with Canadian and Australian ambassadors
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-20
Hezbollah's Naval Capabilities: A Strategic Overview from the July 2006 War to Present
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-20
Hezbollah's Naval Capabilities: A Strategic Overview from the July 2006 War to Present
0
Middle East News
2024-09-16
Iran's president says direct talks with US possible if it abandons its hostility
Middle East News
2024-09-16
Iran's president says direct talks with US possible if it abandons its hostility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanon's daily toll report: 3,645 killed and 15,355 wounded since start of hostilities
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanon's daily toll report: 3,645 killed and 15,355 wounded since start of hostilities
0
World News
07:05
Blinken denounces repression in Georgia
World News
07:05
Blinken denounces repression in Georgia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:33
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
03:33
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
3
Lebanon News
15:04
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
Lebanon News
15:04
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
4
Lebanon News
01:24
US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports
Lebanon News
01:24
US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports
5
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
7
Variety and Tech
14:34
Photojournalist Christina Assi among BBC’s 100 Women 2024, honored for resilience after injury in South Lebanon
Variety and Tech
14:34
Photojournalist Christina Assi among BBC’s 100 Women 2024, honored for resilience after injury in South Lebanon
8
Middle East News
15:17
Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says
Middle East News
15:17
Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More