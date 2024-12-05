MP Yassin Yassin confirms to LBCI his participation in January 9 parliamentary session

MP Yassin Yassin confirmed his attendance at the January 9 parliamentary session, emphasizing the importance of institutional work beginning with filling leadership vacancies.



Speaking to LBCI, Yassin highlighted the pressing need to elect a president, affirming that there is intent within the parliament to proceed with this critical step.



He criticized major political factions for consistently obstructing the quorum, delaying the presidential election process.



Yassin described the current phase as transitional: "From this stage, we lay the foundation for a strong and just state."