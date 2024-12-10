PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

Lebanon News
2024-12-10 | 09:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati clarified the recent reports about the entry or transit of some former Syrian officials into Lebanon or their passage to other countries, stating that the Lebanese government's policy has always adhered to Lebanese and international laws. 

This approach, according to Mikati, has been followed throughout the period during which Lebanon hosted hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees.  

A statement on Tuesday further noted that Prime Minister Mikati is closely monitoring this matter and has made extensive communications with Justice Minister Henri Khoury; Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Jamal al-Hajjar; and Acting Director-General of the General Security, Major General Elias Al-Baysari. 

He has given instructions for this issue to be handled according to the relevant laws and regulations, under the supervision of the competent judiciary, and in a manner that protects "Lebanon’s interests, the Lebanese people, and the future of relations with the Syrian people."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Syria

Govenrment

LBCI Next
Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar
Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Interior Minister Mawlawi confirms: No Syrian regime officials wanted by Lebanese judiciary in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs‎: LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:05

Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-09

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

In the details, could Lebanon become a haven for figures linked to Assad's regime?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

FPM leader Bassil says Syria's crisis concerns the Syrian people, hopes for swift refugee return

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-05

North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Syria Kurdish-led force chief says open to talks with Islamist rebels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Avichay Adraee calls on South Lebanon residents to avoid traveling south and returning to homes or olive fields

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:10

Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs‎: LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:11

Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar

LBCI
Middle East News
00:28

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More