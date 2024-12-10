PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati clarified the recent reports about the entry or transit of some former Syrian officials into Lebanon or their passage to other countries, stating that the Lebanese government's policy has always adhered to Lebanese and international laws.



This approach, according to Mikati, has been followed throughout the period during which Lebanon hosted hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees.



A statement on Tuesday further noted that Prime Minister Mikati is closely monitoring this matter and has made extensive communications with Justice Minister Henri Khoury; Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Jamal al-Hajjar; and Acting Director-General of the General Security, Major General Elias Al-Baysari.



He has given instructions for this issue to be handled according to the relevant laws and regulations, under the supervision of the competent judiciary, and in a manner that protects "Lebanon’s interests, the Lebanese people, and the future of relations with the Syrian people."