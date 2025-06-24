MEA chairman briefs President Aoun on measures to maintain flights amid regional escalation

Chairman of Middle East Airlines (MEA) Mohamad El Hout met with President Joseph Aoun to brief him on the steps the airline has taken since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran.



The measures aim to maintain Lebanon’s air connectivity with the outside world and organize flights accordingly.



El Hout said the company’s priority has been to continue operating flights within the constraints of regional airspace availability in coordination with several neighboring countries.



He noted that full coordination had been maintained with Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny throughout the process.



President Aoun expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by El Hout, his team, and all MEA employees to ensure the continuity of air travel to and from Lebanon.



He also praised the close cooperation between the airline, the Ministry of Public Works, and airport personnel, which has helped sustain two-way air traffic despite the challenging circumstances.





