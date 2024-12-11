News
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
Lebanon News
2024-12-11 | 11:53
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told the Annahar newspaper on Wednesday that he had received "positive and encouraging" signals from the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee regarding his call for a session to elect Lebanon's next president.
He said, "The election session is scheduled and will take place on its set date; I will not postpone it beyond January 9."
Berri added, "I had initially planned to hold the election session on December 19 but decided to move it to January 9 to allow more time for consultations and discussions between the parliamentary blocs."
He also rejected claims that the upcoming election session would be unproductive, saying, "We have had enough of this vacancy."
The Speaker called on the parliamentary blocs and lawmakers to "take responsibility and work towards electing a president for the country."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nabih Berri
Quintet Committee
President
Next
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
Previous
