Walid Joumblatt congratulates Syrian commander Ahmed Al Sharaa on victory over Assad regime

Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Joumblatt held a phone conversation with Ahmed Al Sharaa, head of Syrian military operations and known as "Sheikh Abu Mohammed Al-Jolani," congratulating him and the Syrian people on what he described as their victory over decades of oppression under the Assad regime.



During the call, Joumblatt and Al Sharaa emphasized the importance of preserving Syria's unity across all regions and rejecting any plans for division. They discussed working together to rebuild a unified Syria that serves all its citizens and agreed to meet soon in Damascus.



Al Sharaa acknowledged the sacrifices made by Joumblatt, citing the assassination of his father, Kamal Joumblatt, as part of the Syrian regime's oppression. He praised Walid Joumblatt's consistent support for the Syrian revolution since its inception, describing him as a steadfast ally of the Syrian people's struggle for freedom.