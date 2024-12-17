Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational

The families of the victims of the August 4 Beirut Port explosion announced that the Constitutional Council is no longer fully operational, following their visit to judges Suhail Abboud and Jamal Al-Hajjar.



They expressed hope for the election of a president soon to form a new council, especially as Judge Tarek Bitar is expected to issue an indictment in the near future. The families are scheduled to meet with Bitar on Friday.