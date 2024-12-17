News
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
Lebanon News
2024-12-17 | 06:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
The families of the victims of the August 4 Beirut Port explosion announced that the Constitutional Council is no longer fully operational, following their visit to judges Suhail Abboud and Jamal Al-Hajjar.
They expressed hope for the election of a president soon to form a new council, especially as Judge Tarek Bitar is expected to issue an indictment in the near future. The families are scheduled to meet with Bitar on Friday.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut Blast
Constitutional Council
Suhail Abboud
Jamal Al-Hajjar
Tarek Bitar
