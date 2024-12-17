News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
20
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
20
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-17 | 14:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it carried out an airstrike in southern Lebanon after detecting a Hezbollah operative loading weapons onto a vehicle.
Lebanon News
Israel
Military
Hezbollah
Target
Vehicle
Next
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:59
Russia detains suspect in general's killing: Investigators
World News
01:59
Russia detains suspect in general's killing: Investigators
0
Lebanon News
01:52
Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria
Lebanon News
01:52
Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria
0
Middle East News
01:29
Iran's Revolutionary Guards extend control over Tehran's oil exports, sources say
Middle East News
01:29
Iran's Revolutionary Guards extend control over Tehran's oil exports, sources say
0
World News
01:16
Trump should be active on UN rights body to counter China, US envoy says
World News
01:16
Trump should be active on UN rights body to counter China, US envoy says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:52
Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria
Lebanon News
01:52
Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria
0
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
0
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-11
Thousands of Ukraine troops launch incursion into Russia's Kursk: Kyiv official
World News
2024-08-11
Thousands of Ukraine troops launch incursion into Russia's Kursk: Kyiv official
0
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-29
Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-29
Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
2
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
3
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
5
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
7
Lebanon News
08:56
Israeli artillery shells outskirts of southern Lebanese towns, drones heavily patrol skies
Lebanon News
08:56
Israeli artillery shells outskirts of southern Lebanese towns, drones heavily patrol skies
8
Lebanon News
09:40
Israeli drone targets Rapid car in Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
09:40
Israeli drone targets Rapid car in Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon; casualties reported
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More