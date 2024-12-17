Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-12-17 | 14:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it carried out an airstrike in southern Lebanon after detecting a Hezbollah operative loading weapons onto a vehicle.

Lebanon News

Israel

Military

Hezbollah

Target

Vehicle

LBCI Next
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon updates fuel prices
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:59

Russia detains suspect in general's killing: Investigators

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:52

Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
01:29

Iran's Revolutionary Guards extend control over Tehran's oil exports, sources say

LBCI
World News
01:16

Trump should be active on UN rights body to counter China, US envoy says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:52

Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-11

Thousands of Ukraine troops launch incursion into Russia's Kursk: Kyiv official

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-29

Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israeli artillery shells outskirts of southern Lebanese towns, drones heavily patrol skies

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Israeli drone targets Rapid car in Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon; casualties reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More