Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts

2024-12-18 | 12:19
0min
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized in Turkey that "the daily violations committed by the Israeli army are in breach of the ceasefire agreement."

Speaking after his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Mikati stated, "We rely on Turkey's active role in keeping Lebanon neutral from regional conflicts, and we will work on fostering relations based on mutual respect and good neighborliness with Syria."

He added, "Your support is essential in accelerating the cessation of aggression and focusing on rebuilding affected communities."

Mikati stressed that "the reconstruction of Syria [...] is significant to us."

For his part, Erdoğan asserted that "Israel is dragging the region into an abyss with its attacks on Lebanon and Gaza, and we will oppose any attempts to destabilize Lebanon."

He also noted that "Lebanon and Turkey will stand by Syria for its recovery in the coming phase."
 

