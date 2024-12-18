News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
2024-12-18 | 12:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized in Turkey that "the daily violations committed by the Israeli army are in breach of the ceasefire agreement."
Speaking after his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Mikati stated, "We rely on Turkey's active role in keeping Lebanon neutral from regional conflicts, and we will work on fostering relations based on mutual respect and good neighborliness with Syria."
He added, "Your support is essential in accelerating the cessation of aggression and focusing on rebuilding affected communities."
Mikati stressed that "the reconstruction of Syria [...] is significant to us."
For his part, Erdoğan asserted that "Israel is dragging the region into an abyss with its attacks on Lebanon and Gaza, and we will oppose any attempts to destabilize Lebanon."
He also noted that "Lebanon and Turkey will stand by Syria for its recovery in the coming phase."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Israel
Turkey
Syria
Gaza
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Next
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Berlin urges Israel, Turkey not to jeopardize Syria transition
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Berlin urges Israel, Turkey not to jeopardize Syria transition
0
World News
2024-12-09
Top Biden aide set to visit Israel for talks on Syria, Gaza
World News
2024-12-09
Top Biden aide set to visit Israel for talks on Syria, Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:51
Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session
Lebanon News
14:51
Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
As Syria’s crisis shifts, Lebanon revisits prisoner amnesty amid growing pressure, political divides
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
As Syria’s crisis shifts, Lebanon revisits prisoner amnesty amid growing pressure, political divides
0
Lebanon News
12:06
Democratic Gathering bloc backs Joseph Aoun for president, urges action on ceasefire
Lebanon News
12:06
Democratic Gathering bloc backs Joseph Aoun for president, urges action on ceasefire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:31
Kremlin accuses Ukraine of terrorism for killing general
World News
04:31
Kremlin accuses Ukraine of terrorism for killing general
0
World News
04:39
Russia claims two more villages in east Ukraine
World News
04:39
Russia claims two more villages in east Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
05:51
Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA
Lebanon News
05:51
Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-13
Egypt’s Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: FM’s visit aims to support ceasefire efforts, reaffirms Egypt’s commitment to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-13
Egypt’s Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: FM’s visit aims to support ceasefire efforts, reaffirms Egypt’s commitment to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports
2
Lebanon News
10:37
Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says
Lebanon News
10:37
Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says
3
Lebanon News
10:48
US, France, and UNIFIL host meeting with Lebanese and Israeli forces in Naqoura - Joint statement
Lebanon News
10:48
US, France, and UNIFIL host meeting with Lebanese and Israeli forces in Naqoura - Joint statement
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
5
Lebanon News
05:51
Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA
Lebanon News
05:51
Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA
6
Lebanon News
07:11
Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports
Lebanon News
07:11
Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports
7
Lebanon News
01:52
Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria
Lebanon News
01:52
Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria
8
Lebanon News
12:06
Democratic Gathering bloc backs Joseph Aoun for president, urges action on ceasefire
Lebanon News
12:06
Democratic Gathering bloc backs Joseph Aoun for president, urges action on ceasefire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More