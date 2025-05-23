Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

On Friday, May 23, 2025, the price of 95-octane fuel increased by LBP 9,000, 98-octane fuel rose by LBP 10,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,379,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,419,000

Diesel: LBP 1,215,000

Gas canister: LBP 921,000