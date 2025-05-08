News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says municipal election results show resistance stronghold remains unshaken
Lebanon News
08-05-2025 | 07:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says municipal election results show resistance stronghold remains unshaken
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan said that Lebanon has faced several key milestones since the Israeli war on the country.
He pointed in particular to a recent milestone—the municipal and mukhtar elections—which began last Sunday and will continue in the coming weeks.
He noted that in the Mount Lebanon governorate, where lists backed by the Hezbollah-Amal duo ran, those lists either won uncontested or secured sweeping victories at the polls.
He said this outcome reflects the clear choice of that community, which "did not abandon the resistance during the war and will not abandon it under any circumstance, pressure, or incitement."
"No media campaign, incitement, or form of pressure will change us," he added, "whether it concerns the resistance, false accusations, disinformation, psychological warfare, or media intimidation."
Lebanon News
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan
Municipal Election
Results
Resistance
Next
Tension in South Lebanon's Nabatieh following Israeli strikes on surrounding areas
Israeli army claims to strike Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-01
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions
Lebanon News
2025-03-01
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Father Jean Maroun Hashem says papal list narrows to Cardinals Parolin and Tagle
Lebanon News
11:59
Father Jean Maroun Hashem says papal list narrows to Cardinals Parolin and Tagle
0
Lebanon News
09:45
Candidate registration closes for municipal and mukhtar elections in Tyre district
Lebanon News
09:45
Candidate registration closes for municipal and mukhtar elections in Tyre district
0
Lebanon News
08:26
MP Elias Bou Saab: Municipal elections to proceed amid efforts for Beirut agreement
Lebanon News
08:26
MP Elias Bou Saab: Municipal elections to proceed amid efforts for Beirut agreement
0
Lebanon News
07:52
Two killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:52
Two killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-16
‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-16
‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners
0
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Baalbek to oversee border security measures
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Baalbek to oversee border security measures
0
Lebanon News
07:52
Two killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:52
Two killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon
0
World News
2025-01-06
Biden issues mass offshore drilling ban
World News
2025-01-06
Biden issues mass offshore drilling ban
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:12
14 Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon: Lebanese Security sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
05:12
14 Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon: Lebanese Security sources tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
04:48
Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:48
Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery
6
Lebanon News
07:52
Two killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:52
Two killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:06
French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation
Lebanon News
04:06
French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation
8
Lebanon News
07:42
Tension in South Lebanon's Nabatieh following Israeli strikes on surrounding areas
Lebanon News
07:42
Tension in South Lebanon's Nabatieh following Israeli strikes on surrounding areas
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More