MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says municipal election results show resistance stronghold remains unshaken

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan said that Lebanon has faced several key milestones since the Israeli war on the country.



He pointed in particular to a recent milestone—the municipal and mukhtar elections—which began last Sunday and will continue in the coming weeks.



He noted that in the Mount Lebanon governorate, where lists backed by the Hezbollah-Amal duo ran, those lists either won uncontested or secured sweeping victories at the polls.



He said this outcome reflects the clear choice of that community, which "did not abandon the resistance during the war and will not abandon it under any circumstance, pressure, or incitement."



"No media campaign, incitement, or form of pressure will change us," he added, "whether it concerns the resistance, false accusations, disinformation, psychological warfare, or media intimidation."



