PM Mikati meets UN officials to discuss southern tensions and humanitarian aid

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, at his residence to discuss recent developments, particularly in southern Lebanon, where Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement continue.



Mikati also received the U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, in the presence of U.N. Resident Coordinator Imran Riza, Head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Beirut Christine Kentsen, and Mikati’s advisor Ziad Mikati.



During the meeting, Mikati expressed gratitude to the United Nations for its continuous support of Lebanon, particularly its humanitarian efforts to aid those affected by the ongoing Israeli aggression. He also commended Fletcher for his enduring commitment to Lebanon, dating back to his tenure as ambassador in Beirut years ago.



In return, Fletcher briefed Mikati on the humanitarian assistance being provided to Lebanon. Discussions also touched on the collaboration between the Lebanese government and OCHA and future projects to address the country’s pressing social and economic challenges.