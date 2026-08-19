Lebanon probes company accused of selling repackaged medical supplies as new

As part of an investigation by the State Security Directorate at the Port of Beirut, under the supervision of the Financial Public Prosecution, into suspected tax evasion by commercial companies, preliminary findings revealed violations at a medical equipment trading company, according to LBCI information.



The alleged violations include changing countries of origin, tampering with the expiry dates of some medical supplies, and selling imported medical equipment without conducting the required tests to ensure compliance with medical standards approved in Lebanon.



According to the information, the investigation also found that the company was allegedly cleaning, washing, and repackaging used medical equipment from hospitals before selling it as new.



Following the findings, a State Security patrol raided the company’s warehouses in the Chnaneir area of Keserwan, where 11 Lebanese employees and one Syrian worker were detained. The warehouse was sealed with red wax, while investigations continue under the supervision of the competent judiciary.