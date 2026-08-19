LBCI information: UAE business delegation to visit Lebanon to sign private sector agreements

Lebanon Economy
19-08-2026 | 10:33
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LBCI information: UAE business delegation to visit Lebanon to sign private sector agreements
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LBCI information: UAE business delegation to visit Lebanon to sign private sector agreements

A UAE delegation comprising around 70 business leaders will visit Lebanon on Aug. 26 and 27 to sign agreements with the Lebanese private sector, according to LBCI information.

The delegation will also propose initiatives to provide and develop services at the airport, ports, and border crossings.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

UAE

Business

Lebanon

Private Sector

Fuel prices slightly change across Lebanon
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