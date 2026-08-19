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LBCI information: UAE business delegation to visit Lebanon to sign private sector agreements
Lebanon Economy
19-08-2026 | 10:33
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LBCI information: UAE business delegation to visit Lebanon to sign private sector agreements
A UAE delegation comprising around 70 business leaders will visit Lebanon on Aug. 26 and 27 to sign agreements with the Lebanese private sector, according to LBCI information.
The delegation will also propose initiatives to provide and develop services at the airport, ports, and border crossings.
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