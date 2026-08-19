Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, no survivors

World News
19-08-2026 | 07:02
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Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, no survivors
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Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, no survivors

Several tourists were killed Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in Kenya's northern Samburu county, about 350 kilometres (217 miles) from the capital, Nairobi, an aviation source told AFP.

"I can confirm an accident has happened; there are no survivors," the source told AFP.

AFP

World News

Tourists

Helicopter

Kenya

Samburu

Nairobi

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