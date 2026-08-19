News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, no survivors
World News
19-08-2026 | 07:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, no survivors
Several tourists were killed Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in Kenya's northern Samburu county, about 350 kilometres (217 miles) from the capital, Nairobi, an aviation source told AFP.
"I can confirm an accident has happened; there are no survivors," the source told AFP.
AFP
World News
Tourists
Helicopter
Kenya
Samburu
Nairobi
Next
Top EU officials 'stand firmly' with ICC chief hit by US sanctions
Germany's Merz condemns far-right Israeli minister's Gaza remarks: Spokesman
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-07-25
Russia says Ukraine killed 11 in tourist camp; Ukraine strikes Russian refinery
World News
2026-07-25
Russia says Ukraine killed 11 in tourist camp; Ukraine strikes Russian refinery
0
World News
2026-06-27
Venezuela welcomes 1,600 foreign rescuers in urgent search for quake survivors
World News
2026-06-27
Venezuela welcomes 1,600 foreign rescuers in urgent search for quake survivors
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal arrives in Tyre by military helicopter
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal arrives in Tyre by military helicopter
0
World News
2026-08-15
Rescuers search for survivors as Indonesian quake death toll rises to 47
World News
2026-08-15
Rescuers search for survivors as Indonesian quake death toll rises to 47
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:37
Gold mine collapse kills at least 100 people in C.Africa: AFP
World News
10:37
Gold mine collapse kills at least 100 people in C.Africa: AFP
0
World News
09:33
North Korea leader's sister says 'unaware' of reported Kim-Trump communication
World News
09:33
North Korea leader's sister says 'unaware' of reported Kim-Trump communication
0
World News
09:24
France had 1,243 excess deaths during July heatwave: Health authority
World News
09:24
France had 1,243 excess deaths during July heatwave: Health authority
0
World News
07:27
Top EU officials 'stand firmly' with ICC chief hit by US sanctions
World News
07:27
Top EU officials 'stand firmly' with ICC chief hit by US sanctions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-02-08
Iran defies US threats to insist on the right to enrich uranium
World News
2026-02-08
Iran defies US threats to insist on the right to enrich uranium
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-09
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly decrease
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-09
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly decrease
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-02
Between sanctions and strikes: US, Israel tighten pressure on Hezbollah’s finances in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-02
Between sanctions and strikes: US, Israel tighten pressure on Hezbollah’s finances in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
US official: Israel, Lebanon negotiating as sovereign states to end cycle of violence and reach lasting peace
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
US official: Israel, Lebanon negotiating as sovereign states to end cycle of violence and reach lasting peace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Gaza’s roadmap meets Lebanon’s reality: What comes first, Israel’s withdrawal or disarmament?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Gaza’s roadmap meets Lebanon’s reality: What comes first, Israel’s withdrawal or disarmament?
2
Middle East News
13:08
UAE says Iran launched two missiles at it
Middle East News
13:08
UAE says Iran launched two missiles at it
3
Lebanon News
08:30
France, Jordan to jointly organize preparatory meeting for army support conference — LBCI sources
Lebanon News
08:30
France, Jordan to jointly organize preparatory meeting for army support conference — LBCI sources
4
World News
13:44
US sanctions International Criminal Court president, Treasury Department website shows
World News
13:44
US sanctions International Criminal Court president, Treasury Department website shows
5
Lebanon News
08:53
Aoun heads to Rome for meetings with Pope Leo XIV, Italian PM Meloni
Lebanon News
08:53
Aoun heads to Rome for meetings with Pope Leo XIV, Italian PM Meloni
6
Lebanon News
05:31
Lebanon invited to Sept. 17 Paris talks ahead of international conference supporting army, ISF
Lebanon News
05:31
Lebanon invited to Sept. 17 Paris talks ahead of international conference supporting army, ISF
7
World News
07:02
Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, no survivors
World News
07:02
Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, no survivors
8
Lebanon News
10:19
Lebanon probes company accused of selling repackaged medical supplies as new
Lebanon News
10:19
Lebanon probes company accused of selling repackaged medical supplies as new
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More