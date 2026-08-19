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Aoun’s Rome visit: Why Italy could play a key role in verifying Lebanon’s pilot zones
News Bulletin Reports
19-08-2026 | 13:00
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Aoun’s Rome visit: Why Italy could play a key role in verifying Lebanon’s pilot zones
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The verification process for implementing the framework agreement, particularly regarding the issue of pilot zones, remains the main obstacle in the direct Lebanese-Israeli negotiations.
How will it be verified that the pilot zones are free of weapons, and which country or countries will receive Lebanese, Israeli and U.S. approval to participate in the process?
These questions remain unanswered, except for reports indicating that Italy is among the countries being considered, with the U.S. mediator handling contacts with Rome.
Lebanese authorities are expected to raise the issue directly with Italy for the first time during President Joseph Aoun’s talks in Rome, starting Thursday, which will include a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Lebanon is racing against time to expand the pilot zones, which the U.S. State Department has directly linked to the verification process.
Italy is considered a likely option given its existing military presence in Lebanon through three missions: the Italian contingent within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which includes around 750 personnel; the Italian Bilateral Military Mission in Lebanon (MIBIL), which helps strengthen the capabilities of the Lebanese army through training courses and educational programs; and the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon (MTC4L), established in 2024 under Rome’s leadership with the participation of several parties.
The committee’s mission is to support the Lebanese army through training, equipment and capacity-building, in addition to providing humanitarian assistance to civilians.
Lebanon is relying on Italy’s existing military presence, which could facilitate rapid deployment and involvement in the verification process. Italy is also viewed as a neutral country that would not face an Israeli or U.S. veto.
President Joseph Aoun is expected to push for Italy’s involvement during his talks in Rome.
However, Italy’s participation would require approval from the Italian Parliament, as any country considering involvement must assess the risks its forces could face during the verification process, which carries significant risks.
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