Lebanon slams Israeli strikes on Syria as ‘violation’ of sovereignty

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest terms” the Israeli airstrikes that targeted the Abu al-Duhur military airport in Syria’s Idlib province early Tuesday.



The ministry described the strikes as a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and the unity and integrity of its territory, as well as a clear breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.”



The ministry reaffirmed Lebanon’s “firm position in supporting Syria’s sovereignty, security and stability,” stressing Lebanon’s rejection of any attacks on Syrian territory and calling for an end to such violations and for avoiding any steps that could further escalate tensions and threaten regional stability.