Carlos Ghosn tells LBCI: Lebanon is my country; I am confident in its potential for reform

Former Nissan chief executive Carlos Ghosn addressed various topics, including his choice to settle in Lebanon, his ongoing legal battles, and his views on Lebanon's future.



Speaking on LBCI's ''Vision 2030'' TV Show, Ghosn described recent developments as a collapse of illusions, stating, "Everything imaginary has fallen, and now we face reality. You cannot build a state on the foundation of debt."



He explained his decision to live in Lebanon: "I chose Lebanon because it is my country, and it offers things that other environments cannot."



Addressing his legal struggles, Ghosn said, "I am in a battle with Japan and the French judiciary to restore my rights. I believe in the Lebanese judiciary more than I believe in the Japanese system, where intellectual corruption exists, and judgments are made based on nationality and stereotypes."



Ghosn also revealed that he faced a significant challenge upon arriving in Lebanon: a ban on making press statements.



Ghosn also emphasized his sense of safety in Lebanon, adding, "I am not interested in politics, will not run for president, and do not wish to immerse myself in political life. However, if my expertise can assist the person in power, I am certainly willing to help."



Ghosn expressed optimism about Lebanon's potential for reform, saying, "Lebanon is capable of reform; it has no choice but to pursue it. Administrative decentralization is essential for changing the current situation, and managing diversity is key."