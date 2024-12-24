Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib congratulated his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani, on his recent appointment as Syria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.



In a letter, Bou Habib expressed his best wishes for al-Shaybani's success in his new role and in advancing Syrian diplomacy on both regional and international stages.



The letter also reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to Syria's unity, territorial integrity, independence, and the Syrian people's right to self-determination.



Bou Habib emphasized Lebanon's aspiration for strong and constructive relations with the new Syrian government, underscoring the importance of fostering ties that benefit the people of both nations.