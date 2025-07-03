Putin told Trump Russia will not 'give up' aims in Ukraine: Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin told U.S. counterpart Donald Trump that Moscow will not "give up" on its aims in Ukraine while pledging it will also keep up a negotiating process on the conflict, the Kremlin said Thursday after a call between the leaders.



"Our president said that Russia will achieve the aims it set, that is to say, the root causes that led to the current state of affairs," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. "Russia will not give up on these aims."



"He also spoke of the readiness of the Russian side to continue the negotiation process," Ushakov added, saying the call lasted almost an hour.



AFP