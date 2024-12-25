Patriarch al-Rahi calls for neutrality and urges election of a unifying president during Christmas Mass

Lebanon News
2024-12-25 | 05:02
High views
LBCI
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for neutrality and urges election of a unifying president during Christmas Mass
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for neutrality and urges election of a unifying president during Christmas Mass

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi has called for Lebanon to adopt a policy of neutrality, emphasizing that recent events in the country and developments in Syria have strengthened the case for such a stance. 

Speaking during Christmas Mass in Bkerke, al-Rahi argued that neutrality would position Lebanon as a solution-maker in regional and international conflicts rather than a "victim of disputes."

Al-Rahi also highlighted the link between neutrality and state sovereignty, independence, and freedom. 

Turning to domestic politics, al-Rahi called on parliament to elect a president during its January 9 session, ending a two-year political vacuum. He criticized the absence of a head of state, which has paralyzed Lebanon’s institutions and deepened the country’s crisis.  

The patriarch urged lawmakers to choose a leader capable of unifying the nation, enacting reforms, implementing decentralization, and restoring Lebanon’s ties with influential nations.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Maronite

Patriarch

Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi

Neutrality

Syria

Christmas

January 9

MPs meet Prime Minister Mikati to address Lebanese refugees in Iraq
Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire
