Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes

06-06-2025 | 13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
2min
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel has escalated its threats against Lebanon following airstrikes that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, with Security Minister Israel Katz issuing a direct warning to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, vowing continued attacks and accusing the Lebanese Army of conducting "coordinated displays."

Katz reiterated longstanding Israeli claims that Hezbollah is boosting its military capabilities with the Lebanese state's approval, specifically alleging that drone production is underway in residential areas, posing a threat to northern Israeli communities.

Israeli security officials and military analysts defended the strikes on Beirut's suburbs, describing them as a "necessary step." The attack has sharpened the divide in Israel over the legitimacy and strategic wisdom of expanding military operations into the Lebanese capital and other regions.

The airstrikes followed Israeli military assessments suggesting Hezbollah is preparing for an escalation, with expectations that Lebanon might retaliate. 

In response, Israel deployed additional air defense systems in the north and announced that its armed forces are fully prepared for a range of scenarios, including extensive defensive measures.

Amid growing security concerns, some Israeli officials have expressed skepticism toward the intelligence behind the latest attacks. 

Doubts over whether Hezbollah is indeed rebuilding its arsenal have led to calls for Israel to submit its intelligence reports to international monitors tasked with overseeing the ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

Using Lebanon's alleged failure to uphold the ceasefire agreement as justification, the Israeli military is reportedly considering intensifying its deployment along the northern border, expanding surveillance and reconnaissance operations, and threatening further strikes for every intelligence report suggesting Lebanese violations.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
