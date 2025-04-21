Iran offers condolences after death of Pope Francis

21-04-2025 | 04:41
Iran offers condolences after death of Pope Francis
Iran offers condolences after death of Pope Francis

Iran offered condolences on Monday following the death of Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, at the age of 88.

"My colleagues have just informed me of the news… I offer my condolences to all Christians around the world," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said at a press briefing. Iran, a Muslim-majority country, maintains close ties with the Vatican.


AFP
 

World News

Iran

Condolences

Death

Pope Francis

Mass for pope to be held Wednesday in Church of Holy Sepulchre: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem
Israel president hails Pope Francis' 'boundless compassion'
