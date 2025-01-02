MP Okais to LBCI: Parliamentary blocs should not be faulted for taking time to make a decision

Member of the Strong Republic bloc, MP George Okais, emphasized the importance of the next Lebanese president embodying "national values" rather than merely possessing legal expertise.



Speaking to LBCI, Okais remarked, "The Strong Republic bloc, along with other parliamentary forces and blocs, should not be faulted for taking time to make a decision."



Okais highlighted Lebanon's history of prolonged political deadlock, noting, "Our partners in the nation have accustomed us to a 2.5-year stalemate, and now they claim that January 9 is destined for a presidential election."



Addressing the lack of transparency among political factions, he added, "Few parties are ready to reveal their cards due to a pervasive lack of trust among all sides."



Okais confirmed that the opposition would convene later Thursday to discuss the presidential file. He expressed concern over the risk of electing a president aligned with the practices of the previous era, potentially perpetuating the same political stagnation.



"The team that paralyzed the country in the past could be the same one hindering progress now," he warned.



He also underlined the need for a president capable of integrating Lebanon into the rapidly evolving dynamics of the Middle East, signaling the critical importance of a forward-looking leader.



When asked about rumors suggesting that MP Gebran Bassil might endorse Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Okais responded cautiously, saying, "For now, it's just talk. When it comes to action, we'll cross that bridge when we get there."