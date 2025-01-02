News
MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No internal political force openly rejects the Lebanese Constitution
Lebanon News
2025-01-02 | 09:23
MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No internal political force openly rejects the Lebanese Constitution
MP Bilal Abdallah emphasized the importance of all political actors in Lebanon recommitting to the state's authority.
Speaking to LBCI, Abdullah stated, "No internal political force openly rejects the Lebanese Constitution."
However, he cautioned that electing a president through confrontation would likely complicate the process of forming a government, further deepening the nation's political deadlock.
Abdallah dismissed the ongoing behind-the-scenes maneuvering over the presidency as irrelevant to the daily struggles of Lebanese citizens.
"The Lebanese people do not care about presidential details behind closed doors. Their priority is having access to job opportunities and a dignified life," he said.
Highlighting Lebanon's diminishing importance on the global stage, Abdallah noted, "We are no longer a priority for the world. A new Middle East is emerging, and we must choose whether to be active partners or mere spectators."
He called on political blocs to commit publicly and through the media to avoiding a quorum disruption in the upcoming electoral session, urging them to ensure the democratic process proceeds without disruption.
"My aspiration is for a secular state," Abdallah remarked, adding, "but political realism requires everyone to accept compromises."
