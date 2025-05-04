Elias Murr tells LBCI development must take priority in municipal votes

Lebanon News
04-05-2025 | 04:44
High views
Elias Murr tells LBCI development must take priority in municipal votes
0min
Elias Murr tells LBCI development must take priority in municipal votes

Former minister Elias Murr told LBCI that the main goal in the ongoing municipal elections is development. 

He added that it’s natural for some areas to witness heated contests due to political party involvement.

Lebanon News

Elias Murr

Municipal Elections

Political Parties

