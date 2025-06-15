Iran urges Iraq to block Israel's use of airspace, territory in attacks

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Iraq on Sunday to block Israel from using its airspace and territory to launch attacks on the Islamic Republic.



"We emphasize that the Iraqi government must exercise greater vigilance and protection of its borders and airspace so that Iraqi territory is not misused against the Islamic Republic of Iran," said Pezeshkian in a call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, according to the Iranian presidency website.



AFP



