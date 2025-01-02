Syrian Embassy in Lebanon to resume consular services on Tuesday, January 7

Lebanon News
2025-01-02 | 11:22
High views
Syrian Embassy in Lebanon to resume consular services on Tuesday, January 7
Syrian Embassy in Lebanon to resume consular services on Tuesday, January 7

The Syrian Embassy in Lebanon announced the resumption of operations in its consular section starting Tuesday, January 7, 2025.  

In a statement on its official Facebook page, the embassy said: "The Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic in Beirut announces the resumption of work in the consular section as of Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The embassy will soon announce the available consular services and associated fees."  

The announcement follows a previous notification from the embassy just days ago, citing instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Damascus to suspend consular services until further notice.  

The embassy urged Syrians in Lebanon to monitor its official page for updates regarding consular services and related announcements.

Lebanon News

Syria

Embassy

Lebanon

Consular

Services

