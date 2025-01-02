News
Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
2025-01-02 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
The Israeli army launched on Thursday an attack on rocket launch platforms belonging to Hezbollah in South Lebanon, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.
This military action comes amid ongoing tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border.
Lebanon News
Israel
Army
Target
Hezbollah
Rocket
Launchers
South Lebanon
