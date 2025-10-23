Israeli strikes hit near Baalbek schools; education minister vows safety and continuity

Lebanon News
23-10-2025 | 07:36
High views
Israeli strikes hit near Baalbek schools; education minister vows safety and continuity
Israeli strikes hit near Baalbek schools; education minister vows safety and continuity

Lebanon’s Education Minister Rima Karami said she has been closely following the Israeli strikes that occurred near Chmistar Public High School and Taraiyya High School in the Baalbek area, which shattered windows and glass facades and caused panic among students. Parents rushed to schools to take their children to safety.

The strikes that targeted the vicinity of Taraiyya High School slightly injured several students due to shattered glass. The nearby town of Bednayel was also hit, though its schools sustained no direct damage.

Karami condemned what she described as a “barbaric attack” against educational institutions and urged major world powers to pressure for an end to the ongoing aggression that is “targeting schools and civilians, causing deaths, injuries, and widespread fear.”

She praised the resilience of school administrations, teachers, students, and parents, saluting their determination despite the danger. “Nothing will deter us from education and from continuing our progress toward rebuilding our nation,” she said.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
