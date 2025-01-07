Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says

Lebanon News
2025-01-07 | 06:29
High views
2min
Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says

The leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, criticized the Hezbollah-aligned "resistance axis" and its "allies" for allegedly obstructing the candidacy of Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun for the presidency.

In a statement on Tuesday, Geagea accused the bloc of dishonesty, saying, "If you feel no shame, say whatever you wish. We believed that after all the destruction they caused [to Lebanon], they would become less reckless and deceitful. Sadly, their behavior remains unchanged."

Geagea stated that it has been clear for months, if not years, that the bloc opposes General Aoun's nomination. He pointed to political meetings, press leaks, and interactions with international envoys as evidence of their consistent stance. 

He also highlighted that the Lebanese Forces have maintained good relations with General Aoun and were among the first to recognize him as a serious presidential candidate without imposing any veto on his name.

In recent weeks, Geagea noted, the opposition to Aoun has become more explicit, with the Hezbollah-led bloc and the Free Patriotic Movement forming a "blocking third" to derail his candidacy. 

He accused the group of deflecting blame, saying, "Instead of openly rejecting Aoun's candidacy, they fill media platforms with claims that the Lebanese Forces are the obstacle."

Geagea added that if the bloc were to officially endorse General Aoun, the Lebanese Forces would be open to seriously considering his nomination. However, he stressed the need for clarity and honesty, accusing the Hezbollah-aligned bloc of using political tactics to mislead the public.
 

LBCI documents widespread destruction in Naqoura, south Lebanon (Video)
MP Okais: Opposition MPs announce unified strategy ahead of presidential election session
