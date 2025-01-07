MP Waddah Sadek: Elias Al-Baysari says he would not accept being a "confrontational candidate"

MP Waddah Sadek revealed that General Elias Al-Baysari told him that he would not accept being a "confrontational candidate" and would not enter the election if there was no agreement on his candidacy.



Speaking to LBCI, Sadek announced that the opposition bloc will declare its presidential candidate by 9 p.m. on the eve of the election.



Among the names under consideration are Jihad Azour, Neemat Frem, Ziad Hayek, Ibrahim Kanaan, General Joseph Aoun, Ziad Baroud, and Samir Skaf, with one or two individuals emerging as frontrunners.



"Al-Baysari is no longer in contention and may formally request that his name not be included in the deliberations," Sadek added.



Sadek emphasized that the opposition's selection criteria include a candidate who supports disarming non-state actors, has a genuine reform agenda, and does not obstruct the government's work. He explained that the candidates' hierarchy depends on their ability to implement these priorities in Lebanon's best interest.



The opposition has ruled out obstructing the quorum during the voting session and expressed openness to all candidates in a potential second round.



Sadek reiterated their commitment to ongoing efforts for a consensus, adding that General Joseph Aoun remains a prominent candidate, with discussions centered on securing the 86 votes needed to elect him as president.



He stressed the opposition's unified stance, along with the Amal-Hezbollah duo, to present a credible president. Sadek stated that their meetings remain open-ended as they explore various scenarios.



He also highlighted the bloc's dedication to countering corruption and establishing a functional state.



"We demonstrated our commitment in 12 sessions by attending and voting for a president, while the other side focused on obstruction. We hope they now show the same seriousness to build a state of institutions," he concluded.